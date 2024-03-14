Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper's message that paved way for ITV documentary

Derek Draper had a five-word message for Kate Garraway as he expressed why he wanted to participate in a new ITV documentary about his health before his death.

The former political lobbyist died aged 56 on 3 January from a cardiac arrest after having health complications after contracting Covid in 2020.

On Thursday (14 March) the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed how Draper explained why he wanted the pair to make a new documentary in the last year of his life.

"I want to be heard," Garraway said he told her.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story will air on ITV1 at 9pm on 26 March.