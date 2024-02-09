Kate Garraway and Larry Lamb share experiences of grief after losing loved ones

Kate Garraway and Larry Lamb shared their experiences of grief over losing loved ones as they chatted on Friday's (9 February) episode of Good Morning Britain.

The presenter, 56, returned to the programme on Thursday following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

She described how she was at the "first stages" of grief during a conversation with the actor, 76, whose brother died in 2019.

The pair also discussed the difficulties families faced at not being able to hold full funerals for their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.