Idaho murder victim families frustrated at not being consulted in Kohberger plea deal

Steve Gonvalves, father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, spoke to the press outside of the Idaho courthouse after a plea deal was offered and accepted by Bryan Kohberger on Monday.

Gonvalves, along with the other four families, was enraged that they were not consulted on the terms of the plea deal that would sentence Kohberger to a lifetime in prison. He claimed that the prosecuting attorney did not give "the common courtesy to negotiate with [the families]".

Bryan Kohberger appeared in court on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, to plead guilty to killing four Idaho college students in December 2022.

Speaking to the press outside the courthouse, Mr. Gonvalves said, "We didn't agree to this. We didn't agree on any of it."