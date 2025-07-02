Minister reveals Kanye West banned from Australia over ‘Heil Hitler’ song

Kanye West was banned from Australia over his new song, ‘Heil Hitler’, Australian immigration minister Tony Burke has revealed.

The song, released in May 2025, contained antisemitic lyrics praising the Nazi German leader, Adolf Hitler and even sampled a speech Hitler gave in 1935.

Burke appeared in an interview on Australia’s ABC network on Tuesday (1 July), revealing after the song was released, immigration officials investigated West’s visa status.

A decision was taken to cancel the rapper’s visa. Burke said: "He's made a lot of offensive comments my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.”