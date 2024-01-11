Kate Garraway shares daughter’s heartfelt request after death of father Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has shared a heartfelt conversation she had with her daughter Darcey after the death of her father Derek Draper.

The broadcaster’s Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard gave an update on Garraway as he presented Thursday’s (11 January) show.

Shephard said he had spoken to Garraway on Wednesday night, and she shared that she is in a “strange bubble of her own numbness of grief.

He also revealed that Garraway had a sweet conversation with her daughter as she prepared to leave the house following her husband’s death.