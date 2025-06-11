Thomas Tuchel’s message to fans after England’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal

Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is no"no need to panic” after England’s shock 3-1 friendly defeat at home to Senegal

England were booed off for the second time in four days as Saturday’s 1-0 qualification win against minnows Andorra was followed by a first ever loss to African opposition on Tuesday evening.

Asked in a press conference after Tuesday’s match if the key message now is not to panic, the head coach said: “Yes, 100 per cent. We lost a test (friendly) match so there is no need to panic.

“We have (played) three qualification games, we have nine points and not conceded. We will be competitive in September, and we will go for two more victories – 100 per cent we will.