Families sift through debris and begin cleanup as Texas flood death toll rises

Footage shows residents kayaking through their neighbourhoods and wading through debris in Wellington boots, as they navigate the aftermath of the deadly Texas flood.

Families in Hunt, Texas, can be seen searching through the wreckage of their homes, left devastated by the disaster.

Resident Regan Brown, whose parents’ home was affected by flooding, said he has been helping neighbours salvage what they can.

“Everything is soaked. It weighs five times as much as it would normally. So it's a slow process,” he said.

The death toll has climbed to at least 82, with dozens still missing after a sudden flash flood struck early Friday morning.

Torrential rain along the Guadalupe River caused water levels to surge before dawn, sweeping away vehicles and obliterating homes in its path.