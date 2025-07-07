Trump calls Elon Musk’s new political party ‘ridiculous’ and ‘confusing’

President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk’s plan to launch a new political party, calling it “ridiculous” and insisting the US has always been a “two-party system.” (6 July)

“Starting a third party just adds to the confusion,” Trump told reporters while traveling to the White House from his New Jersey golf club. “They’ve never worked—he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.”

Musk announced on July 5 via X that he plans to bankroll a new political party called The America Party.

Trump appointed Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, but tensions flared in June after the billionaire publicly criticised Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' sparking an online dispute.