Dramatic timelapse video shows how heavy rainfall turned a dry riverbed into surging rapids in just 20 minutes, as Texas was deluged by deadly flash floods on July 4.

CCTV footage shows water begin surging into the Llano River at 17:14. Within minutes, a road crossing the river is entirely submerged, with the waterline rising significantly on both sides of the riverbank and completely covering trees and bushes.

The river is located roughly 70 miles northeast of Kerr County, where at least 43 people, including 15 children, have died in the flooding, alongside eight other people from neighbouring counties.