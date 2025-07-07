Rescuers search around Camp Mystic for survivors of Texas flash floods

Several search and rescue operations have been underway on the grounds of Camp Mystic, a popular riverside Christian camp for girls, after 27 campers went missing in a storm.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and rescue crews scoured the camp on Saturday, July 6th, to find the missing girls and other possible victims.

Officials have reported that the storm unleashed nearly a foot of rain starting on Friday, July 4th, 2025, and continued into the weekend.

It has now been confirmed that at least 43 people have died in Kerr County and another 8 in nearby counties due to the flood.