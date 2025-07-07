Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan lay wreaths at 7/7 bombings memorial

Prime minister Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park today (7 July), in a service commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2005 London terrorist attacks that killed 52 people.

At 8:50am, three suicide bombers detonated explosives on the London Underground at Aldgate, Edgware Road, and Russell Square.

A fourth blast struck a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square an hour later. The coordinated attacks, carried out by Islamist extremists, also injured over 770 people and remain one of the deadliest in the UK’s history.