Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA, where she praised Donald Trump for “beating the bad guys”.

Speaking to Erica Kirk, the group’s current leader, on Sunday (21 December), the rapper said that she has the "the utmost respect and admiration for our president”.

“I don't even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact.”

Minaj had previously condemned Mr Trump’s immigration policies in 2018, calling them “so scary”. Speaking on Sunday, she said that “it’s okay to change your mind”.