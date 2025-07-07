Moment entire cabin full of people swept downriver in Texas flooding

Footage shows a cabin full of people being swept down the Guadalupe River in Hill County, Texas, as deadly flash floods tore through the region, killing at least 82 people.

Torrential rains struck Kerr County and neighbouring areas over the holiday weekend, trapping locals, campers, and 4 July tourists.

In the video, the cabin is seen hurtling through the floodwaters in darkness, as an onlooker is heard saying: “Oh my God, there’s so many people in it.”

Reports speculate the cabin belonged to the nearby Camp La Junta in Hunt. The camp posted on Facebook on Friday, 5 July, stating, “Everyone at Camp La Junta is safe and accounted for.”

More than 400 emergency responders have joined search and rescue efforts in Kerr County.