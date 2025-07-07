Explosion tears roof off Domino’s Pizza after car crashes into restaurant

This is the moment a car crashed into a Domino’s Pizza in Utah on Saturday night (5 July), triggering a massive explosion that tore the roof off the building.

Herriman Police confirmed in a statement on social media that the vehicle crash had caused an explosion and structural fire in the area. No injuries were immediately reported.

Footage filmed from inside a moving vehicle shows smoke rising from behind buildings before a huge blast erupts, sending a fireball into the air and damaging nearby properties.

The Unified Fire Authority also shared a video on Facebook showing firefighters working to extinguish the blaze, confirming: “A powerful explosion destroyed one business and caused significant damage to two others.”