Kate Garraway opens up on shock of being called ‘widow’ for first time

Kate Garraway revealed that being called a widow for the first time "took her breath away."

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 56, returned to work for the first time on Thursday (7 February) following the death of her husband Derek Draper in January.

She candidly opened up on how it felt to be back on set next to co-host Ben Shephard, and revealed that she was called a widow for the first time while accepting a delivery at home.

"It was an Amazon delivery person who said, “I’m so sorry for your loss now that you’re a widow," Garraway said.