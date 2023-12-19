Kate Garraway’s co-star gives heartbreaking update on Derek Draper’s health

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper "isn't in a good way," the presenter's Smooth Radio co-star has said.

The Good Morning Britain star's partner has had a heart attack while suffering the serious effects of Covid.

Smooth Radio breakfast presenter Jenni Falconer issued a message to her co-star on behalf of the station and provided an update on the lobbyist's health.

Ms Falconer said: "It doesn't look good at the moment, it doesn't look like he's in a good way.

"So we're sending lots of love to Kate, Derek, and the family… especially at this time of the year."