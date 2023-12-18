ITV colleagues have sent messages of support to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper as he remains in hospital seriously ill following a heart attack.

In March 2020, the former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

On Monday’s Lorraine show (18 December) host Ranvir Singh said: “We must send our best wishes to Kate and husband Derek. As you might have seen in the news over the weekend, he’s in a serious condition. Our hearts go out to both of them.”

Dr Hilary Jones said: “It’s been a tough time over the last three-and-a-half years. “

Ranvir nodded and added: “Derek has taken a turn for the worst. We wish them all the best.”