Moment Derek Draper’s death announced live on This Morning

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary broke the news of Derek Draper's death live on This Morning on Friday, 5 January, sending a message of support to his wife Kate Garraway and their family.

The Good Morning Britain host announced that the former lobbyist and political adviser, 56, died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus in a post to social media.

"We just want to say that all of us here at This Morning are sending our love to you Kate and of course Darcey and Billy," Hammond said.