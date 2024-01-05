✕ Close Lorraine hosts send heartfelt message to Kate Garraway after husband Derek 'takes turn for the worst'

Tributes are pouring in for Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, who has died, aged 56.

TV presenter Garraway has been caring for the former Labour party adviser ever since he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic.

In December, Draper suffered a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life” due to “the damage inflicted” by Covid”, which Garraway said caused “further complications”.

Garraway announced her husband’s death on Friday (5 January), writing: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”