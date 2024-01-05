Derek Draper death: Tributes pour in as Kate Garraway announces husband’s death
‘GMB’ host has been caring for Draper ever since he contracted Covid in March 2020
Tributes are pouring in for Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, who has died, aged 56.
TV presenter Garraway has been caring for the former Labour party adviser ever since he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic.
In December, Draper suffered a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life” due to “the damage inflicted” by Covid”, which Garraway said caused “further complications”.
Garraway announced her husband’s death on Friday (5 January), writing: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.
“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”
Broacdaster Alastair Campbell wrote: “Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll. Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP.”
Derek Draper, the husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, has sadly died, aged 56.
