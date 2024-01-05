Jump to content

Derek Draper was my therapist – he saved my life

I knew he’d been a spin doctor and had to push thoughts of him hanging out with Peter Mandelson out of my mind, writes Clair Woodward. People have said I must have been mad, but I can only say that seeing Derek Draper was one of the best things I ever did for myself

Friday 05 January 2024 11:58
Comments
<p>Derek Draper with his wife, Kate Garraway </p>

Derek Draper with his wife, Kate Garraway

My friend Mitch says that most obituaries aren’t so much as “the person that I knew” as “the person that knew me”. This is especially true about writing about my experiences with Derek Draper, as although he was a man who made a tremendous impression on my life, and we spent a lot of pretty intense time together, I didn’t know him personally at all – he was my psychotherapist.

About 20 years ago, having suffered from depression for a long time, I decided to finally go into therapy. “It’s talking to someone who cares, but isn’t involved,” explained a friend who’d been, and that is a perfect description. My first experience of therapy was with an organisation who trained therapists, and it was a great one. After an initial wariness, I didn’t have much hesitation in opening up; after all, what do you get from the experience if you hold things back?

I felt I moved on and dealt with a lot of things and felt a lot less angry; so much so that when I had my pocket picked on the bus and my phone stolen on the way home after a session, I was fairly chilled about it. A few years later, I thought I needed to have more therapy as I’d lost my way again. I’d heard about so many terrible practicioners, including friends who’d seen so-called “professionals” who got a tray of “healing” crystals out at the end of the session; or asked “do you mind if I eat my lunch whilst we talk?”.

