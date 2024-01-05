Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has died following a heartbreaking battle with long Covid. He was 56.

Garraway confirmed the death of “my darling husband” in a statement on Instagram on Friday 5 January.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote. “As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Draper, who contracted the illness during the early stages of the pandemic, was rushed to hospital on Sunday (17 December) after a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life”.

Two days later, Garraway’s Smooth Radio co-star Jenni Falconer gave listeners an update on Draper’s condition, admitting things weren’t “looking good at the moment”.

“It doesn’t look good at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’s in a good way,” the breakfast show presenter said. "So we’re sending lots of love to Kate, Derek, and the family… especially at this time of the year."

Falconer’s heartfelt message came one day after Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley expressed their love and support for the family during an “extremely difficult” time.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Born on 15 August 1967 in Chorley, Lancashire, Draper studied at Southlands High School until 1984. He then attended Runshaw College in Leyland and the University of Manchester.

His political career began in 1990, when Draper was appointed constituency secretary for former chief whip and Labour Party veteran, Nick Brown. He quit the job two years later and went to work as a researcher for Peter Mandelson. In 1996, Draper was made director of lobbying firm GPC Market Access six years later and remained at the firm until early 1999.

During his political career, he became involved in a scandal which became known as “Lobbygate” when he and Labour political organiser Jonathan Mendelsohn were caught on tape boasting they could sell access to government ministers to create tax breaks for their clients.

Derek Draper watches as wife Kate Garraway collects MBE from Prince William (AP)

After quitting politics, he went back to university and retrained as a psychotherapist, obtaining an MA in clinical psychology.

Garraway has spent nearly four years caring for Draper, after he was diagnosed with Covid in March 2020, during the onset of the pandemic, when he was hospitalised and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Draper was readmitted to hospital several times since the first discharge – returning home to Garraway and the couple’s two children, daughter Darcey and son Billy, 13, over a year later.

He developed sepsis in February 2022, leading to another prolonged stint in hospital, when Garraway said he had taken an “unexpected and frightening turn for the worse” and Draper was “fighting for his life”.

Seven months later, the TV presenter shared another update about Draper’s health, revealing he had developed sepsis that “again threatened his life” and “we are again fighting to get him home”.

“But I remain constantly inspired by those around him – not just for their expertise but for their loving care,” she wrote for The Sun.

Garraway and Draper, who got married in 2005, enjoyed a night out in London earlier this year, in April, when they attended Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

She thanked John for giving their family “a moment that we will never forget”, adding that his performance “lifted their spirits again to feel anything is possible”.

Garraway was awarded an MBE from the Prince of Wales in recognition for her services to journalism, broadcasting, and charity, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in July,

In an interview, she said it was “wonderful to see Derek’s determination” to attend the ceremony on what was an “extraordinary day” in the middle of a week that started and ended with “Derek in hospital”.

Garraway captured the devastating and permanent impact long Covid can have in the incredibly moving documentary Finding Derek.

She said that Draper is the sickest person in the UK to survive Covid but “unless you are up close to it, you don’t know what it’s like”. In the film, she narrated the ordeal Derek and her family have endured since he became ill as she reflected on what the future could hold for them.

Garraway, who appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity in 2019, said the show helped her “get through” Draper’s long Covid fight, adding that “forcing myself to do frightening things...made me believe I could do things I never dreamed possible” in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Garraway participated on the show’s 2019 season, alongside reality TV star and former Olympic swimmer Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, and retired rugby player James Haskell.

She finished fourth, with Draper flying out to Australia to greet her as she left the jungle, months before his long Covid ordeal began.

He is survived by Garraway and their two children.