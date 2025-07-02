Moment man takes off running as police question him about stolen car

Body cam and drone footage captured the moment a man took off running while New York City police questioned him about a stolen car.

In the video, NYPD officers can be seen approaching an unnamed man in Brooklyn on the night of June 27.

“We got a call, somebody saying somebody breaking into a vehicle,” one officer says.

“No, nobody broke in,” the suspect says.

The officer then asks the man if the car behind him is his. The man suddenly flees the scene, prompting an on-foot chase.

An NYPD drone easily keeps up with the suspect in the sky and tracks him hiding underneath a nearby car.

The officers catch up to the man and arrest him. NYPD say he had 32 prior convictions.