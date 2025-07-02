This is the nail-biting moment Florida police smashed through glass to save a woman trapped in a burning car.

The Tampa Police Department responded to reports of a car on fire and flipped on its side on Sunday afternoon (29 June).

Bodycam footage shows officers running to the car as smoke and flames rose from the vehicle.

The officers can be seen using their batons to smash the windshield and using their bare hands to peel the glass back, before safely pulling the unnamed woman from the car as the fire spreads.

The police department said the woman and two of the officers suffered only minor injuries.