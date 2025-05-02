Independent TV
Reform UK’s Richard Tice defends Andrea Jenkyns comment that migrants ‘should be put in tents’
Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has defended new mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns’ calls for migrants to be “put in tents”.
The former Conservative minister used her victory speech to propose a controversial idea for immigration, saying tents were “good enough” to be used in France.
“We will tackle illegal migration. We’ve been working on policies,” she said.
“I say no to putting people in hotels. Tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for here in Britain.”
Speaking from the Hull and East Yorkshire mayor election count, Mr Tice showed his support for Ms Jenkyns.
00:31