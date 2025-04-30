Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi waved to crowds as she opened the Cowboy Carter tour in California with her mother and older sibling Blue Ivy on Monday, 28 April.

The star, 43, brought out her rarely-seen seven-year-old for a surprise appearance as she sang "Protector," which features a spoken-word segment from Rumi, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own, I will be your protector," Beyoncé sang as the trio embraced one another.

Her 13-year-old daughter took centre stage dancing during “America Has a Problem.”