Stacey Solomon fought back tears as she shared an update on her beloved dog Teddy after she was told by vets to prepare for a crucial few days.

The television personality revealed how spaniel Teddy fell unwell over Easter as a result of a predisposed condition the family were not aware of.

In in update to fans on Instagram, the Loose Women panelist explained how Teddy had suddenly lost the use of his back legs and was diagnosed with a condition common in Spaniels.

She said: “He might never fully recover and this might be Teddy forever. I want to give him the best chance at living a happy life.”