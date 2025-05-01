Sinners star Lola Kirke has revealed the secret code name Ryan Coogler’s film was given in the casting process.

The 34-year-old plays Joan, one-third of a villainous trio that includes Jack O’Connell’s Remmick, in the genre-mashing vampire film.

Speaking in a TikTok video about how she became involved with the project, Kirke recalled how she saw a different name for the film when she got a call asking her to audition.

Kirke stars alongside Michael B Jordan in the movie that follows twin brothers (Jordan) who return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.