Sinners star Jack O’Connell reveals how haunting scene brought him back to his roots
Sinners star Jack O'Connell has shared his amazement that traditional music he used to "belt out in the pub" featured in the film.
The 35-year-old stars alongside Michael B Jordan in Ryan Coogler's new action-horror, following twin brothers (Jordan) who return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
O'Connell, who stars as vicious head vampire Remmick, led a haunting scene featuring traditional Irish music he recalled growing up with.
"It blew my mind that, this, this type of music would be featuring in a film of this size," O'Connell told The Independent.
Sinners will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from 18 April.
