Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series

James Bay launches a new-look Music Box series with songs from his recent Top 5 album, Changes All the Time.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, who just completed a sold-out arena tour of the UK and Europe, performed stripped-back renditions of his tracks “Hope” and “Some People”.

Music Box is set to continue this year with intimate performances from artists including Brooke Combe, Stephen Wilson Jr, Chesney Hawkes and the rapper Strandz.

Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.