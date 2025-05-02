Former boxer and Olympic medallist Luke Campbell gave an emotional victory speech after winning the new Hull & East Yorkshire mayoral election for Reform UK.

After securing 48,491 votes (a 35.82% share), the former boxer thanked all those who voted for him and pledged to put the people in the region “first”.

He said: “Thank you so much to the people of Hull for putting your trust and faith in me, I am truly humbled.

“The reason I stood for this role was simple, to put the people in this region first. That commitment starts now. I promise I will not let you down.”