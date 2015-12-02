This is the moment a drink-driver was chased down and arrested by police after a hit-and-run on a tourist in Blackpool.

Stephen Walkinshaw, 44, who was over the alcohol limit after spending an afternoon drinking in a local pub, drove his Jaguar F-Pace down a restricted road at speeds of up to 30mph before colliding with a woman who was visiting the seaside resort with her husband.

Footage released by Lancashire Police shows Walkinshaw driving along the promenade being pursued by a squad car, after failing to stop at the scene.

The 40-year-old woman was left with life-changing lower limb injuries.

Walkinshaw has been jailed for three years after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.