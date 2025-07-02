Aerial footage shows scene of devastation after huge explosion at fireworks warehouse

Smoke was seen billowing from a burning pyrotechnics warehouse in California following a huge explosion which caused several fireworks to be ignited.

Aerial footage taken on Tuesday (1 July) shows fireworks shooting from the building, sparking multiple blazes across the surrounding farmland.

Locals fled to safety as officials placed a one-mile evacuation order due to the “immediate threat to life”.

“We strongly urge everyone to continue avoiding the area for the next several days so that fire crews, law enforcement, and emergency personnel can do their jobs safely and effectively,” The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

It confirmed that there were no immediate reports of injuries and that it would be launching an investigation into the cause of the blaze.