London bus converted into £50k two-bed apartment up for sale on eBay

An iconic London double-decker bus has been converted into £50,000 two-bed apartment.

Described as ‘the most beautiful bus conversion in the world’, the bus features a master bedroom and children’s bunk bed room, luxury kitchen and bathroom, stylish lounge area, the and had the engine bay transformed into a storage solution.

Owner Dan Atkins, who posted footage of the conversion on social media, has put the 1998 diesel up for sale on eBay, with all proceeds going toward his charity Solutions4Living, which helps people facing homelessness.

The listing confirms the vehicle has had its engine removed, making it ‘ideal for permanent placement in a holiday park, private land, or glamping site’.