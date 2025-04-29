Tom Hardy tells off radio presenter as Hollywood actor defends small Welsh town

Tom Hardy jokingly told off a radio presenter as he defended Barry Island’s ghost train.

While promoting his new film Havoc, the actor spoke to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X about filming in Wales.

Hardy was asked about the ghost train at the seaside resort after reports that he had been spotted there.

As presenter Dominic Byrne joked that “the guy running the ride is actually scarier than the ride itself,” the actor playfully shut him down.

“I had a great time on Barry Island,” Hardy added.