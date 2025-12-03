Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi said she was "so proud" of her mother as she defended her on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (3 December).

The 18-year-old said the former Atomic Kitten star, who spoke out after her parenting style was criticised by newspaper columnist Amanda Platell, was an "amazing parent."

Heidi, whom Platell said "revelled" in her mother's money after posing beside a lime-green Lamborghini with the caption "Mummy's money," said: "I wouldn't say I revel in mum's money. I followed the trend at the time. It's a TikTok trend, and it does also say in the caption that it's a joke."