Balvinder Sopal and partner Julian Caillon react to breaking unwanted Strictly record

Balvinder Sopal and partner Julian Caillon have reacted to breaking an unwanted Strictly Come Dancing record, after they found themselves in another dance-off on Sunday (30 November).

The pair have now won five dance offs, beating the record previously held by singer Jamelia, who was eventually eliminated in her fifth dance-off back in 2015.

Speaking on BBC's Strictly Comes Dancing: It Takes Two on Tuesday (2 December), Caillon said, "You learn more from the tough times and the challenges than you do from the good times", before praising his partner's resilience.