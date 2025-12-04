Moment 600-pound alligator wrangled after blocking road

An alligator weighing 600 pounds was caught by officers after it blocked a road in Florida.

Footage shared by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday (3 December) shows seven deputies working alongside a professional alligator trapper to lift the 14-foot creature off of the road.

The force said the large reptile was spotted on a home’s front porch after it tripped the front door alarm. It was later released at an alligator farm.

Sharing the footage, the force said: "This massive guest had plans to stay for the holidays, but we had other ideas.”