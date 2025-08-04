Moment police officer picks up alligator from swimming pool with bare hands

Watch the moment a police officer removes an alligator from a family’s swimming pool in Florida with no equipment.

Footage shared by St Johns County Sheriff's Office on Saturday (2 August) shows the officer sticking his bare hands in the water to retrieve the animal, jokingly telling it: “I know you’re super mad.”

One impressed family member tells the brave officer: “Obviously you must have grown up here!”

The alligator is then placed inside the back of the patrol car, with the officer ensuring the animals’s seatbelt is fastened before he sets off to a nearby pond to for relocation.