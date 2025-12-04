Taylor Swift issues surprise Spotify Wrapped message to fans

Taylor Swift sent a special message to her top fans across the world as part of Spotify Wrapped.

On Wednesday (3 December), the 35-year-old said she was “so grateful” to her fans for streaming her music throughout 2025. She received the second largest number of streams globally, beaten only by Bad Bunny.

“Thank you for doing that. Thank you for all of your support on The Life of a Showgirl,” she said, before wishing her fans a “wonderful holiday season” and signing off with a kiss.

Swift also revealed that she will be releasing a docuseries and a concert film on Disney+ called The End of an Era and The Final Show, respectively, on 12 December.