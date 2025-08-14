Taylor Swift reveals tracklist for new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift revealed the track list for her new albumThe Life of a Showgirl during an appearance on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

Featuring on an episode on Wednesday (13 August), the singer held up the vinyl for her 12th album as she talked through the 12 tracks, which Travis said were all “bangers”.

After announcing that the final song and title track will feature Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for her during paher Eras tour, all three erupted into cheers.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on 3 October.