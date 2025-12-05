Trump appears to reference his notes as he counts down from five to one: Watch

Donald Trump appeared to reference his notes as he counted down from five to one at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening (4 December).

The US president counted down to the moment the 35-foot red spruce, sourced from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia, was lit by First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr Trump then told the crowd: “Thank you, Melania, and it's a beautiful job they did on creating that tree. It's a beauty.”