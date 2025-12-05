Reform’s Zia Yusuf branded ‘rude’ for heated Question Time audience member clash

Reform’s Zia Yusuf has been slammed for being “rude” during a heated clash with a Question Time audience member.

An audience member asked Mr Yusuf for clarification on Reform UK’s immigration policies, when he appeared on the show panel on Thursday (4 November).

Mr Yusuf replied: “So if you had paid attention to what we were announcing, you would not have that view.”

The crowd reacted audibly to the interaction, with one person calling out: “That’s rude.” Green Party leader Zack Polanksi then called the remark “typically rude” and asked Mr Yusuf to “just be polite”.