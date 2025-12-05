Alison Hammond responds to Prince Harry recreating iconic Bake Off moment

Alison Hammond has reacted to the Duke of Sussex recreating one of her iconic moments from The Great British Bake Off.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry mimicked an interaction between Hammond and show contestant Mark Lutton from 2024.

In the clip, Hammond mistakenly thought Lutton was telling her to “beg for me” when he was actually saying “bake for me”.

Reacting to the moment on This Morning on Friday (5 December), the presenter said it was “such a funny moment”, and said that she “genuinely couldn’t hear” what Lutton was saying.