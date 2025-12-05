A young woman was chased by masked ICE agents in Louisiana while she was making her way home.

Surveillance footage from Wednesday (3 December) shows the moment Jacelynn, 23, sprints to her front door as several masked men jump out of their vehicle and run after her. She can be heard shouting “leave me alone”.

The 23–year-old mother has said she is a US citizen and was born and raised in Louisiana, which she said she told the agents twice before proceeding to turn and run.

It comes as the Department of Homeland Security announced that it has launched an immigration enforcement operation in the New Orleans area.