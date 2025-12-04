Why does Donald Trump want Somalis to leave America?

President Donald Trump went on a rant against Somalia this week, calling for Somalis, including Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to be thrown out of the US.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are now reportedly being sent to Minneapolis in Minnesota to deport undocumented Somali immigrants.

Minnesota has one of the largest Somali populations outside of the country with around 80,000 people living there.

The Independent investigates why President Trump is now stepping up pressure on immigrants from Somalia.