Michelle Obama shares powerful life lesson her dying mother taught her

Michelle Obama reveals what her dying mother told her which changed her outlook on life.

The former first lady appeared on NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast with Rachel Martin on Thursday (26 June) where she shared her mother’s comments about the fleeting nature of time.

“She leaned over to me and said, 'Wow, this went fast’”, Ms Obama recalled, saying that she was shocked as her mother “was the woman that prepared me for death”.

"And what that told me is even when you tell yourself you're ready, if you're living a good life, you're never really ready for it to end,” she said.

“So I hope I feel that way. Even though I've been ready for it, because it's been good and purposeful. That I'll feel like, 'I wish I had more time.' So I'm trying to live my life like that."

Ms Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, died at age 86 in May 2024.