Olivia Rodrigo dances to Pulp on boyfriend’s shoulders in Glastonbury crowd ahead of headline slot
Watch as Olivia Rodrigo watched Pulp perform at Glastonbury perched on her boyfriend’s shoulders ahead of her headline slot on the Pyramid stage on Sunday (29 June).
Footage shared by radio DJ Greg James on Saturday (28 June) shows the pop star singing her heart out with partner Louis Partridge, as a star-struck James points to the singer and jokingly asks “who’s that?”.
Rodrigo, 22, last performed at Worthy Farm back in 2022 on the Other Stage.
Pulp played an hour-long secret set on the Pyramid Stage, billed as the non-existent act Patchwork on the lineup in the days prior. During their set, the Red Arrows flew over as the popular hit “Common People” was playing.
