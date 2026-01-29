Video shows Philippines mayor narrowly escaping assassination attempt

A mayor miraculously survived an RPG attack in a dramatic shootout that left four people dead in the Philippines.

Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan, 53, narrowly escaped as alleged assassins ambushed his bulletproof SUV in Maguindanao del Sur province on Sunday (25 January).

Police said the politician was unharmed, while two of his guards were wounded and required hospital treatment.

Officers pursued the gunmen along the national highway, where all four were killed in a shootout. High-powered firearms were found inside their vehicle.

The ambush comes just two months before a long-anticipated parliament election in the region.