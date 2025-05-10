Watch the moment the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv alongside the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland—the first time leaders from all four nations have travelled to Ukraine together. Their historic visit marks a unified call for peace as the war continues.

It also marks Chancellor Merz’s first trip to Ukraine since taking office.

The delegation comes as President Donald Trump called for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for unfettered peace talks to enable meaningful peace talks and humanitarian access, amid growing international pressure to end the conflict.