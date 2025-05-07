Queen Camilla was taken by an "attention-seeking" guide dog during the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Wednesday, 7 May.

Jeanette Binns’ Labrador Haworth made onlookers laugh as he rolled onto his back so Camilla could tickle his belly

"I'm very honoured to meet him," Camilla remarked.

The King and Queen hosted up to 8,000 guests in the palace’s garden for afternoon tea on the lawns.

Attendees included community stalwarts and charity workers.

Ms Binns, an equalities officer from Preston who works at Lancashire County Council, said of Haworth: “I’ve always said he’s an attention-seeker, he’s gone up a notch with this.”